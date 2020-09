Harold E. Lunsford of Lathrop, Missouri, formerly of Downing, Missouri passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Downing City Cemetery in Downing, Missouri. Memorials have been established for the Downing City Cemetery in Downing, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.



