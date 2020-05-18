|
Harold E. Willey
Harold E. Willey, 60 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away Thursday May 14th, 2020.
Harold was born January 18th, 1960 in Edina, Missouri to Maggie Anderson Willey and Ralph Willey of Knox County, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his parents, one daughter, Molley Willey McWilliams, one son, Dusty Willey and one sister, Sandra Kay Anderson.
Harold is survived by one son, Rusty Willey of Lucerne, MO; one brother, Ricky Jones of Hannibal, MO; three sisters, Kathy Williams (Eddy) of Kirksville, Cindy Hartgrove (Randy) of Jacksonville, MO and Reta Sayre (Junior) of Novinger, MO; special family friends, Phil Garmoe and Tammy Morrell of Lancaster, MO; special niece, Becki Restrepo and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Harold grew up in Kirksville where he attended school. He was employed at the Kansas City International Airport for several years and also did auto mechanic work. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends.
A graveside service and interment will be held on Tuesday, May 26th at Park View Memorial Gardens, in Kirksville, MO.
Memorials are suggested to Macon Diversified Industries.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 18, 2020