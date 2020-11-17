Hazel Wilkerson
Hazel Rae Wilkerson, 83 of LaPlata, Missouri passed away Friday, November 13, 2020.
The daughter of Ray and Millie (Wilson) Grindstaff, she was born January 20, 1937 in Kirksville, Missouri. On November 24, 1965 in Kirksville she was united in marriage to Donald "Jake" Wilkerson and he preceded her in death on July 14, 1998.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, David Wayne Claybrook; one great grandson, Paul Daniel Goodman; one grandson-in-law, Paul Goodman; one sister, Velma Whitehead; one brother, Paul Perkins; and two brothers-in-law, Junior and William Wilkerson.
Hazel is survived by three grandchildren, John David Claybrook and wife Tonya of Highlandville, MO, Crystal Lynn Wilson and husband Terrence of LaPlata, MO and Darren Wayne Claybrook of Kirksville; six great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Ellen Partin of Kirksville; one sister, Mabel Williams of Kirksville; a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marjorie and Harold Foreman and Kathryn Wilkerson.
Hazel grew up in Pollock, Missouri and attended country school. She moved to Kirksville and worked at McGraw-Edison, Travelers Hotel and worked in Hannibal a few years until she married Jake. She and Jake settled on the family farm and farmed in the Cherry Box area. She helped Jake on the farm raising cattle and chickens. They retired and moved to LaPlata in 1988.
She was a member of the LaPlata Methodist Church and the LaPlata Saddle Club. She enjoyed gardening, Canning and she raised and sold Collie Dogs.
Visitation with be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 with funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in Park View Memorial Gardens.
Memorials in memory of Hazel are suggested to LaPlata Methodist Church or Hospice Compassus.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
