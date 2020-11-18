1/1
Helen Jones
Helen Lois (Smoyer) Jones, 88, of Kirksville, Missouri, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 16, 2020.

Born April 12, 1932, Helen was the daughter of Ada Leona Stacy and Burrell Boyd Smoyer. Helen was united in marriage to Harold Max Stamper who preceded her in death. In 1973, she married Harvey Rogers who preceded her in death on September 11, 2010. Helen was then married to Charles Jones who survives.

Helen is survived by her husband Charles of the home; by her four children: Judy (Steve) Taylor of Kirksville, MO, Gary (Linda) Stamper of Hallsville, MO, Joyce (Bob) Sherman of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, and Toynia (David) Smith of Milford, KS. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Private family graveside services at Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville, will be held under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.

A Memorial service to honor Helen's life will take place at a later date.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 18, 2020.
