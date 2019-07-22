|
|
Henrietta (Burris) Wilson, 81, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home under the care of Hospice.
Born August 4, 1937 in Kirksville, Missouri, Henrietta was the daughter of the late George William and Lucille Lorene (Horrell) Burris. On August 13, 1955 in Kirksville, Henrietta was united in marriage to Vernell Wilson.
Henrietta is survived by her husband Vernell of sixty-three years; her children, Dennis Wilson of West Des Moines, IA, Janet Brummit and husband John of Waukee, IA, and Eddie Wilson of Kirksville, MO; one daughter Janet Brummit and husband John of Waukee, IA; one son-in-law, Mike Metz of Casper, WY; six grandchildren, Mandy (Cory) Norman of Stuart, IA, Tiffany (Cass) Zorn of Adel, IA, Justin (Sammie) Brummit of Roswell, GA, Michael (Breanne) Metz of Casper, WY, Rhiannon Wilson of Cedar Creek, TX, and Accalia Wilson of Kirksville, MO; as well as six great-grandchildren.
Henrietta was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Cathy Sue Metz; two grandchildren, John V. and Jared Brummit; and one sister, Georgianna Olson.
Henrietta resided most of her life in LaPlata and Kirksville and was a graduate from Kirksville High School. Henrietta loved children and did baby sitting out of her home for a number of years. She will be remembered for making an excellent "dry" chocolate cake, but most of all for the love of her family and time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Henrietta was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority of Kirksville.
Public visitation will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Larry Gibson officiating. Interment will follow at Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville.
Pallbearers will be Justin Brummit, Cory Norman, John Brummit, Avery Norman, Cass Zorn, and Larry Bob Olson. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Metz, Robert Wilson, Harry Flynn and Evelyn Bragg.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Henrietta may be made to Adair County Humane Society or to the and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 22, 2019