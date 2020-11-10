Homer Joe Blodgett, 68, St. Joseph, was called home to our Lord on Thursday Nov. 5, 2020.



He was born Jan. 22, 1952, in Kirksville, Mo., to Homer Oren and Margaret (Leckbee) Blodgett.



He married Brenda Brock, who survives of the home.



He was preceded in death by his father, Homer Blodgett; mother, Margaret Kinard; and stepfather, Willis Kinard.



He enjoyed reading, usually multiple books at a time, playing games, watching old movies, and spending time with the grandkids, whether it be at their activities or blowing things up on the Fourth of July.



Survivors include his wife, Brenda; children, Joey Henderson (Brian), Andrea Mitchell, Robyn Tollefson, Daniel Blodgett, Bethany Taylor (Travis), Brock Mitchell; grandchildren, Tielor, Alana, Peyton, Gage, Gavin, Luke, Bella, Sadie; siblings, Betty Duncan (Jerry), Patricia Lattimore, Mary Borja (Adilio), Jeff Blodgett (Tracie); numerous nieces, nephews and his furbaby, Cooper.



The family will gather with friends and loved ones, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with funeral services to follow and public livestream.



Burial services will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery of Jacksonville on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 1p.m.



