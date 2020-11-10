1/1
Homer Blodgett
Homer Joe Blodgett, 68, St. Joseph, was called home to our Lord on Thursday Nov. 5, 2020.

He was born Jan. 22, 1952, in Kirksville, Mo., to Homer Oren and Margaret (Leckbee) Blodgett.

He married Brenda Brock, who survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his father, Homer Blodgett; mother, Margaret Kinard; and stepfather, Willis Kinard.

He enjoyed reading, usually multiple books at a time, playing games, watching old movies, and spending time with the grandkids, whether it be at their activities or blowing things up on the Fourth of July.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda; children, Joey Henderson (Brian), Andrea Mitchell, Robyn Tollefson, Daniel Blodgett, Bethany Taylor (Travis), Brock Mitchell; grandchildren, Tielor, Alana, Peyton, Gage, Gavin, Luke, Bella, Sadie; siblings, Betty Duncan (Jerry), Patricia Lattimore, Mary Borja (Adilio), Jeff Blodgett (Tracie); numerous nieces, nephews and his furbaby, Cooper.

The family will gather with friends and loved ones, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with funeral services to follow and public livestream.

Burial services will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery of Jacksonville on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 1p.m.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel
NOV
11
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel
NOV
12
Burial
01:00 PM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel
3609 Frederick
Saint Joseph, MO 64506
(816) 232-3355
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
November 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Joe's passing. I knew Joe from the 7th grade on. He was the the best of friends. He was my best man when Patti and I married 50years ago last month. We fished, built stock cars, you name it we did it. We lost touch when Patti and I moved to Arizona, however reacquainted in retirement. Every time we would return to Kirksville Joe and I would get together and visit. He was a good friend, He will be missed.
Jon Green
Friend
November 9, 2020
May God give the family strength, love and peace at this difficult time...many memories of Joe..he will be missed........
Janie Nelson
Family
November 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rose Mary Tennill
Friend
November 9, 2020
You have my sincerest sympathies. He was one of a kind! Had a lot of fun growing up around Joe and the kids. To Joey, Robyn, and Daniel...I know he will be missed...big hugs to each of you!
Tera Allen
Friend
November 9, 2020
My heart goes out to all of Joe's family. My son Malcolm use to spend a lot of time at Joe's with his good friend Danny. It is so hard when we lose someone so special, always know my thoughts, love and prayers are with all of you now and in the days ahead. Love, Karla Smith
Karla Smith
Friend
November 9, 2020
I always heard about how wonderful of a Grandpa Joe was. So kind and loving to his kids. Heaven gained a very special angel. Prayers and hugs to you all.
Kelley TJ
Family
November 9, 2020
Patty Lattimore
Sister
