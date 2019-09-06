|
|
Howard Eugene Filkins, 86, of SE OKC, OK passed away into the loving arms of his Savior on August 31, 2019. Howdy, as he was known by most was born at Sublette, MO on Feb. 18, 1933 to Boyd H. and Lola P. (Peterson) Filkins (deceased). He married Barbara Joan (Jody) Barnett on December 25, 1955. He served in U.S. Army Ordinance from 1954-1957 active duty and 1957-1962 in the reserves.
Surviving are sons Daniel E. (Shelly), David L. (Debbie), Dale W. (Kimberly) of OK and special daughter Nancy Shoush of Kirksville, MO. Also, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, sister Olena McLain of Greentop, MO. and brother Jerry Filkins (Joyce) of Ashland, MO. and a host of extended family and friends.
Memorial services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00pm at CrossPointe Church, in Norman, OK with burial service at Hazel Creek Union Cemetery NW of Kirksville, MO on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1:00pm. A public viewing will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville. The family will receive friends after burial at Hazel Creek Church nearby.
Memorials chosen are Free Will Baptist International Missions or 1040i (humanitarian organization). Memorial donations may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sept. 6, 2019