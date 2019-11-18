Home

Ida Peterson Obituary
Ida Farris (Haggy) Peterson, 78, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her home.

The daughter of Acel and Opal (Walker) Haggy, she was born February 6, 1941 in Adair County, Missouri. Farris was united in marriage to Lynn Edward Peterson who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Steve Haggy and one great-grandchild Shalyn Stockton.

Farris is survived by two sons and one daughter, Kelvin (Tina) Hoffman of Atlanta, MO, Gayla Stockton of Council Bluffs, IA, an Carroll Dean (Laurie) Hoffman of Omaha, NE; six sisters, Vernetta Smith of Kirksville, MO, Betty Woods of LaPlata, MO, Carletta (Bill) Johnson of Milan, MO, Leah Johnson of Trenton, MO, Joyce (Wayne) Darnell of Omaha, NE, and Geannie (Richard) Cox of Huntsville, MO; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Farris went to Kent Rural School and Kirksville High School, going on to later receive her G.E.D. She worked as a CNA and with Juvenile children before retiring. Farris loved to read and collect owls and enjoyed being with her family and friends.

Farris has been cremated and her family will receive friends during a public visitation on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from noon to 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 18, 2019
