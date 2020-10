MEMPHIS, MO – Funeral services for Ivan Woods, 96, of Memphis will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, at the Gerth Funeral Chapel in Memphis. Visitation is from 12-8 p.m., with family from 6-8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Ivan Woods died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.



