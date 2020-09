Jack J. Wild, age 90 of Bucklin, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at McLarney Manor in Brookfield.



Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Friday, October 2, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Bucklin. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery north of Bucklin. Visitation is 5-8 PM Thursday, October 1 at the funeral home in Bucklin. Memorials may be made to McLarney Manor Staff and mailed to 41 Locust PO Box 82, Bucklin, MO 64631.



