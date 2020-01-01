|
|
Jackie Lyle Thompson Sr.
Jackie "Jack" L Thompson Sr. died on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was 77 years old.
He was born near Savanah, IA to Herbert 'Lyle' and Mary (Smallwood) Thompson. He served as an entertainer through the USO during the Vietnam war before playing guitar professionally in Southern California for several years. He graduated from Hannibal Lagrange University and in 1993 he married his wife, Rebecca 'Jane' Ketchum. He was ordained as a minister. He went on to pastor at several Churches including Richland Baptist Church near Memphis, MO and Liberty Union Baptist Church near Milan, MO. He also preached on an interim or fill-in basis at several other small churches around Northeast Missouri. He enjoyed collecting and restoring vintage model trains, as well as playing guitar, violin, and other instruments. He also enjoyed telling jokes and was known for his sense of humor. He spent a lot of his time studying the Bible and sought to know Jesus and make Him known to others. He enjoyed attending Grace Community Bible Church.
He is survived by his wife Jane, son Jack and daughter-in-law Junia, one granddaughter, Isabelle, his sister, Marilyn, his mother-in-law, Mary Ketchum, two brothers-in-law, Clifford (Linda) Ketchum and Arron (Kim) Ketchum and a sister-in-law, Kelly Ketchum.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law, Leland Ketchum and a brother-in-law, Bill Ketchum.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held on at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. He will be buried at the maple hills cemetery in Kirksville.
Memorials may be made to TEAM or to Grace Community Bible Church.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 1, 2020