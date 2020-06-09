Jacob W. Sprague, age 26 of Marceline, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.



Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Friday, June 12, 2020 with visitation starting at Noon at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Memorials are suggested to Delaney Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses and can be mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



