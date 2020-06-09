Jacob Sprague
Jacob W. Sprague, age 26 of Marceline, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Friday, June 12, 2020 with visitation starting at Noon at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Memorials are suggested to Delaney Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses and can be mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
