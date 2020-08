Or Copy this URL to Share

James Robert Bridges, age 93 of Marceline, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home.



Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Mendon. Memorials may be made to the Marceline Food Pantry and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



