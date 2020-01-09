|
James R. Burgener, age 83 of Marceline, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center, Marceline.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Monday, January 13, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial with Military Honors will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Sunday, January 12 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Marceline Nutrition Center and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 9, 2020