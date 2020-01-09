Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for James Burgener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Burgener

Send Flowers
James Burgener Obituary
James R. Burgener, age 83 of Marceline, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center, Marceline.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Monday, January 13, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial with Military Honors will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Sunday, January 12 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Marceline Nutrition Center and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -