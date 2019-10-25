|
|
James (Dave) Davis of Sevierville, TN and Kirksville, MO moved to his heavenly home on October 12, 2019 at the age of 93. Dave was born in Herskell, TN on June 23, 1926 to Andrew Hitch and Vola Davis. He was united in marriage to Louise Ferguson, who preceded him in death in 1992. Dave enlisted in the United States Navy in 1943 and retired in 1974 after 30 years - serving in WWII, Korea, and Viet Nam. Following his retirement from active duty in 1974 he built his home in Sevierville where he resided when not in Missouri. In 1996 he met and married Leora Sue Murray in Gatlinburg, TN. For many years Dave maintained homes in Sevierville, TN and Kirksville, MO. He attended the First Baptist Church in Sevierville and Dollywood when in Tennessee, and the Fellowship Baptist Church in Missouri. Dave is survived by his loving wife, Sue, of the home, and by his children: Dr. William Davis (Bev) of Pleasanton, CA, Pat Wofford (Joe) of Pauley's Island, SC, Jim Davis (Axel) of Monassa, VA, and Carol Simpson of Bowling Green, KY. His surviving sisters are Betty Murray of The Woodlands, TX, and Josephine Ball of Winter Springs, FL. His stepchildren are Dr. Robert Murray (Tammy) of Indianapolis, IN, Harriett Davis of Sevierville, TN, Ret. LTC Rodney Murray (Beth) of Gulf Shores, AL, and Paula Pflum of Kirksville, MO. Dave is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sisters Blanche Pace and Bobbie Pascal, and brothers Gene and Cecil Davis, and by stepdaughters Pamela Ann Murray and Michelle Stasa.
Dave will truly be missed by family, and by numerous special friends and neighbors who enjoyed spending time with him. Dave loved to read books by Louis L'Amour and W.E.B. Griffin; he enjoyed crossword puzzles, traveling with his wife and family, gardening, antiques, and country and gospel music. He was known for his sweet tooth (especially chocolate!), and for giving big hugs. Dave was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Please consider making a memorial donation to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or to the . Funeral services were held at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville, TN with burial in Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 25, 2019