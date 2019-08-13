|
James Lee Harding
James Lee Harding passed away to heaven on August 10, 2019 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ann Bagley, to whom he had been married for 60 years.
Jim was born at home in Kennett, Missouri, on February 25, 1932 to Andrew Farris Harding and Elsie Jeannette Harper Harding. Jim had an older brother, Dr. Joe Andrew Harding.
Jim spent his early life growing up in Kennett and working in his dad's grocery store. He graduated from Kennett High School. Following high school, he attended Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri, and later transferred to the University of Missouri where he received a bachelor's degree in business. He volunteered for the US Army and served two years overseas from 1954-56. He then attended graduate school at Southern Methodist University. In 1957, after one year at graduate school, Jim was hired by the General American Life Insurance Company in St. Louis. He met Carolyn while in St. Louis, and they married in 1959. In 1974 he purchased Cloy Whitney's insurance business and moved to Kirksville, Missouri. He resided there until his move to The Bluffs in Columbia in November of 2016.
Jim was a Certified Life Underwriter. Throughout his successful 60-year career with General American he won numerous sales awards and became a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Round Table. Jim was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kirksville where he was actively involved and sang in the choir. He also sang in the community chorus. Jim was a member of the Shrine Club, Rotary Club, Stock club, and Saddle club. He supported many local charities, including Truman State and ATSU.
Jim was an avid tennis play, walker and played various sports throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling, reading, theatre, gardening, playing board games and cards, and spending time with his wife and family.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Susan Elizabeth Harding Sells (Mark), son, John David Harding (Becky) and brother-in-law John Bagley (Mary). Grandchildren include Ben Sells, Jacob Sells (Marida), Marybeth Sells, Caroline Harding Ritter (Evan), J.D. Harding, and Kate Harding. He is also survived by three nephews, Joel Harding, John Harding and Phillip Harding.
Services for Jim will be held Wednesday, August 14th, at First United Methodist Church in Kirksville. A visitation for friends and family will be held Wednesday, August 14th, from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2:30 p.m.
A private family burial will follow the services at the Veterans Military Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made in his honor to the or for The First United Methodist Church of Kirksville, Missouri.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 13, 2019