James Laverne MartinJim Martin 80 of rural Worthington, MO passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020.Graveside service will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Martin Family Cemetery west of Worthington, MO.Visitation will be Wednesday November 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm in the Dooley Funeral Home.Arrangements in the care of Dooley Funeral Home, Queen City, MO; www.dooleyfh.com