James S. "Jim" Jarvis
1928 - 2020
James S. "Jim" Jarvis, 91, Augusta, IL died at 5:55 am Saturday August 8, 2020 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, IL. He was born on August 31, 1928 near Downing, MO to Aubrey and Frances Dabney Jarvis. He married Kathleen Marie "Katie" Toney on November 23, 1954 in Kirksville, MO. She preceded him in death on March 18, 2006. Jim was employed at Elbe Auto Sales in Augusta for many years. He was an active member of the local VFW and American Legion and served as a volunteer firefighter as well. He was an avid fisherman. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army serving in Korea from 1951-1952. He is survived by a son, Scott (Diane) Jarvis of Kirksville, MO, a daughter, Patricia Ann Westlund of St. Paul, MN, three grandchildren, Brandon Ward, Jedidiah Ward and Kristi Kingsberg, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Imogene Wineger, Doreen Comstock and Dorothy Comstock. Cremation has been accorded. There will be no services at this time. Burial will be held at a later date at the Downing cemetery in Downing, MO. The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, IL is handling arrangements.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton Funeral Home
200 Orchard St.
Augusta, IL 62311
217-392-2418
