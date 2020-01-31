|
|
James Elliott Steele, 76, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his home.
The son of the late James William and Bertha Isabelle (Tustison) Steele, he was born May 22, 1943 in Kirksville, Missouri. On June 27, 1964 in Corinth, Mississippi James was united in marriage to Kathryn Cummings.
Jim is survived by his wife, Kathryn of fifty-five years; one son James Elliott Steele Jr. of Kirksville, MO; two daughters, Catherine Steele and Diana Steele and her significant other Lance Hazelett all of Kirksville, MO; two brothers, William Steele and Donald Steele both of Chesterton, IN; one sister, Isabelle Wallen of the State of GA; six grandchildren, Blake Harris, Heather Dean, Christopher Steele, Alexis (Steele) Martin, and Colby Steele, Brhet "Peanut" Place, as well as seven great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Charles Steele.
Jim received his education at the Portage High School in Portage, Indiana. He returned to Kirksville where he resided the past forty-five years and was employed twenty-five years for Standard Register. He spent many years working on lawn mowers, tractors, trucks and most anything that needed fixed.
He was a member of the Kirksville Moose Lodge of Kirksville.
It was Jim's wish to be cremated and no funeral service be held. Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.
Condolences may be mailed to his wife Kathryn Steele at 30826 Seven Hills Way, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 31, 2020