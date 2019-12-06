Home

Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
2100 E. Shepherd Avenue
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-2233
James Steidel Obituary
James E. Steidel

James Edward Steidel,59 of State Line, Indiana passed away in Izmir, Turkey.

James was born August 9, 1960 in Kankakee, Illinois to Richard and Cleeta (Clarkson) Steidel. He attended Newtown and Oakwood grade school in Illinois and graduated from Seeger High School in Indiana in 1978. He joined the United States Air Force as a medical technician in 1980 and retired in 2003. He moved to Izmir, Turkey in 2004.

James is survived by two sons, Ean of Orlando, FL and Peter of Roanoke, VA; his mother, Cleeta (Clarkson) Steidel of Louisville, KY and one brother, David Steidel.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Steidel in 1982 and one brother, Stephen Steidel in 1961.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home Kirksville, Missouri. Burial will be in the LaPlata Cemetery.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 6, 2019
