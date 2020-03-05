Home

Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
2100 E. Shepherd Avenue
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-2233
James Waddill

James Waddill Obituary
James E. Waddill

James Edward Waddill Jr. 73 of Greentop passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Northeast Regional Medical Center.

The son of James Earl and Elveta (Bradshaw) Waddill, he was born October 21, 1946 in Kirksville, Missouri.

Jim attended Kirksville schools. He served in the Army National Guard for several years. He had numerous adventures in his careers. He worked for the Kirksville Police Department, was a Park Ranger at Thousand Hills State Park, did auctioneering, and was a hotel manager in Lebanon, Missouri. In retirement he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his best friends. He was a trap shooter and was a junior champion. He was a member of the NRA.

Jim is survived by one daughter, Stephanie (Jeff) Kelsey of Garden City, MO; three grandchildren; Heather (Mitch) Holdren, Tyler (Molly Young) Kelsey, and Katrina (Leon) Perry; seven great grandchildren, McKenna and Hadley Holdren, Reese and Hunter Kelsey, Gavin Shrouf, Kora and Olivia Perry; two sisters, Barbara (Conrad) Eurom of Powersville, MO and Debbie (Wade) Reese of Kirksville; and three sons by choice, Dustin Martin, Robby Martin, and Cody Martin all of Schuyler County, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7. 2020 at the Fugate Cemetery, northwest of Greentop, MO.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 5, 2020
