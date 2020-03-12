Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
James Wilhite


1958 - 2020
James Wilhite Obituary
James Dean Wilhite

James Dean Wilhite age 61 of Kirksville passed away Monday (March 9, 2020) at Northeast Regional Medical Center.

James was born March 24, 1958 in Kirksville the son of Verlin and Ellen Lee Monroe.

He is survived by his parents, one son James D Wilhite JR of Kirksville, three brothers Daniel Len Wilhite and wife Julia of Eldon MO, Darrel Lee Wilhite of LaPlata, Gerald Wilhite of Eldon MO, two aunts Carolee Wilhite of Donaldson, Iowa, Jeannie & Tom Allen of Farmington Hills MI several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Clifton and Vanda Monroe Len Rue and Irene Wilhite, Sisters Debra J. Price and Judy Cassy and a uncle R. A. Wilhite.

James was raised in Kirksville and attended the Kirksville schools. He had been employed at McGraw Edison in Macon until they closed and was currently employed at Ellen Del.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.

Memorials to the family have been requested.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 12, 2020
