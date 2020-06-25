James Willard Anderson, 97, of Midwest City, Oklahoma passed away in the loving company of his family. He was born April 9, 1923 in Millard, Missouri to William Ora and Eula Elizabeth Anderson. He graduated from Brashear High School, in Brashear, MO in May of 1941, then quickly enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He served in the Southwest Pacific Theatre in World War II,. IN 1944, he married his wife, Verna, whom he was married to for 75 years. He is survived by his wife, Verna Louise Anderson; one daughter, Andrea, and husband John Arstingstall of Perry, OK; two sons, Terrell, and wife Tracy of Perry, OK; Jeffrey, and wife Paula of Choctaw, OK; seven grandchildren: Heath, Craig, Matthew, Jamie, Valerie, Mindy, Trey; eleven great grandchildren: Hannah, Seth, Brooklyn, Kaitlyn, Zane, Eden, Jeffery, Callie, James, Axel, and Aaron; his siblings, Robert, and wife Carol of Four Seasons, MO; and sister Betty Lockett of Rockford, IL. The services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Midwest City, on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 10:00am, where James was a devoted member for 63 years. The burial service will be held at Arlington Cemetery in Midwest City, OK. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherds Lutheran Memorial Fund in memory of James W. Anderson.



