Janet Jean Miley
Janet Jean Miley, 83 of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma passed away, Sunday, November 8, 2020.
She was born October 15, 1937 in Lacrosse, Missouri to the late Roy Olin and Lorene Epperson Easley.
Janet is survived by her sister, Rhoda Ellen Tomich of Kirksville, her sister, Linda Lorene Tripp of Kirksville, her brother, Howard Easley (Lila Rose) of Kirksville, her sons, Larry E. Miley (Connie) of Nebraska, Gregory L. Miley of Indiana, Bruce A. Miley of Minnesota and her daughter, Lisa D. Porter (Bruce) of Oklahoma; nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Terry John and Christopher Jon Miley; one brother, Roy Leo Easley and one sister, Lula Me Bailey.
Janet was a caring and loving individual whos passion was taking care of people and spending time with family.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Mulberry Cemetery northwest of Kirksville.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
