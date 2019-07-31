|
Janice Lee Biehl
Janice Lee Biehl passed away Saturday (July 27, 2019) at the Lock Haven Nursing Home in Macon.
Janice was the daughter of Frank and Ethel Pierce Hyman born on February 14, 1934 in West Union, Iowa. She was united in marriage to J Evans Biehl in May 18 1952 at Queen City, MO. This result in 67 years of marriage.
Janice in survived by on son Larry Biehl of Macon, MO, one daughter Sheri Casady and husband John of Sturgeon, MO, four grandchildren Lacy Balmer and husband Tyer, Lara Biehl, Caleb Casady and wife Megan, Calee Casady one great grandchild Beckett Casady. cousins and friends.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, in laws Leslie and Dorothy Biehl and a granddaughter Melisa Biehl.
She moved with her family to Queen City MO. She graduated from the Queen City High School. After her marriage she moved to Kirksville. She helped her husband in his business.
She was a member of the Macon County Fly Wheel Club and had served as a board member. She was a long time member of the First Presbyterian and the Women of the Moose.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday (August 1, 2019) at the First Presbyterian Church. Interment will be in the Park View Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 1:00 P. M. until the time of the service.
Arrangements by the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 31, 2019