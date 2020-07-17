Janie Salsberry

Janie Marie Salsberry, 57, of Novinger, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the University Missouri Hospital in Columbia.



Born May 27, 1963 in Kirksville, Missouri, Janie was the daughter of the late Howard Pearl and Barbara Jean (Parrish) Maize. She was also preceded in death by one son, Randall Salsberry; one grandson, Randy Ray Kennedy; one brother, Howard Maize; and one sister, DeAnna Maize.



Janie is survived by her partner of forty-two years, Frankie Salsberry of the home; one son, Edward Salsberry of Kirksville, MO; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Christyna and David Piehl of Kirksville, MO, Margie and Chris Kennedy and Sabrina Salsberry and Doug Miller all of Novinger, MO; one brother and sister-in-law, Garnett and Melody Maize of Kirksville, MO; one sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Terry Sharp of Novinger, MO; eleven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



Janie resided most of her life in Novinger and received her education in the Novinger public schools. She was employed for R.A.I.L. Assisted Living in Kirksville. She had a great love for her dogs and her hobbies included raising flowers and reading.



Janie will be remembered for being a devoted and loving mother, housewife and care giver to many.



Public visitation will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.



Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home with Pastor Alan Coonfield officiating. Interment will follow the service at Salsberry-Parcels Cemetery in rural Novinger.



Pallbearers will be Frank Salsberry, Chris Kennedy, David Piehl, Doug Miller, and Dareck Folson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Garnett Maize, Brendan Folson, and Robbie Kennedy.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frankie Salsberry for the help of funeral expenses and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



