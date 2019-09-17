|
|
Jaunita May (Hinerman) Harrelson, 78, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Kirksville Manor Care Center.
The daughter of the late Darwin Stanford and Mary (Hicks) Hinerman, she was born June 27, 1941 in Livonia, Missouri. On October 14, 1967 in Unionville, Missouri, Jaunita was united in marriage to Harry Harrelson who preceded her in death on April 5, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her brother Garold Hinerman.
Jaunita is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Brian Shelton of Kirksville, MO; one brother, Gary Hinerman of Kirksville, MO; one sister, Louise Hinerman of Centerville, IA; two granddaughters, Taylor Middleton and Sarah Shelton both of Kirksville, MO, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Jaunita was a graduate from Livonia High School and resided most of her life in Kirksville, Missouri. She was a cook for several area businesses including Coffee Cup Cafe, Northtown Cafe, Country Kitchen, Red Fox Inn and for Kirksville Manor Care Center. Besides being a great cook Jaunita enjoyed reading, but most of all she loved and lived for her husband Harry, daughter Tammy, and for her two granddaughters, Taylor and Sarah.
Jaunita was a member of Hamilton Street Baptist Church in Kirksville for forty-eight years.
Public visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Terry Hunsaker officiating. Interment will follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville.
Memorial donations in memory of Jaunita may be made to her daughter, Tammy Shelton for funeral expenses and the education of her daughters and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sept. 17, 2019