Jay Sizemore
Jay L. Sizemore

Jay L. Sizemore, 52 of Kirksville passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home.

The son of Darrell Wayne and Melvina (Pettit) Sizemore, he was born July 4, 1968 in Kirksville, Missouri.

Jay is survived by one son, Dustin Sizemore of Kirksville; his mother, Melvina Sizemore of Kirksville; two brothers, Jerry Sizemore and wife Suzi of Kirksville and Jamie Sizemore and wife Tanya of Kirksville; one sister, Sharon LaCore of Kirksville and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Sizemore; one sister, Karen Morris; and his grandparents, Dovie Opal VanDyke, Dav E. Sizemore, Thelma I. Scalf and Merl L. Pettit.

Jay grew up in Kirksville and graduated from the Kirksville High School in 1988. He worked as a tradesman for several years and was currently working as a caregiver for Ellendel in Kirksville.

He enjoyed arrowhead hunting, mushroom hunting, fishing and he liked his cars.

Jay will be cremated and services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
