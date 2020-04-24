|
|
|
Jeffery Ross Sullivan
April 23, 1990 – April 21, 2020
Jeffery Ross Sullivan, 29 of Glenwood, Missouri passed away at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
The body has been cremated and as of now, there will be no services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 24, 2020