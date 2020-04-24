Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery Sullivan

Send Flowers
Jeffery Sullivan Obituary
Jeffery Ross Sullivan

April 23, 1990 – April 21, 2020

Jeffery Ross Sullivan, 29 of Glenwood, Missouri passed away at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

The body has been cremated and as of now, there will be no services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -