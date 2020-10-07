1/
Jerald Glassford
Jerald R. Glassford, 73, of Kirksville died on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia Missouri.

A private service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville Missouri.

Mr. Glassford was born August 29, 1947 in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. He was the son of Carl E. Glassford and Virginia R. (Wilson) Glassford. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns, sports and playing his instruments.

Survivors include son Jared (Scott) Glassford, wife Gina and granddaughter Charlotte Glassford of Moline, IL. Sister, Karen Major and husband Randy of Batavia, IA. Half-brother Timothy Glassford and wife Irma of Clarksville, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Claire Glassford.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 7, 2020.
