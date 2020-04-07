|
Jerome (Jerry) Moore
Jerome (Jerry) Ellis Moore of Kirksville, Missouri passed away on Saturday April 4th, 2020 at the age of 84.
Jerry was born in Kirksville to Roma Bell Gates and Pearl Edward Moore. He attended public schools excelling in academics and athletics where he was the shortest but spunkiest guy on the basketball team. After high school Jerry attended Northeast Missouri State Teachers College (now
Truman State University) where he obtained his Bachelors and Master degrees in Education with an emphasis in drama.
During high school and college he was employed at the Kennedy Theatre. It was there that he met the love of his life Leona Mae Sylvara. Jerry and Leona were married in 1957 and to this union they created two wonderful children in Michael and Michaele {pronounced Michelle).
Teaching positions in Paris and Hannibal, Missouri and Bloomfield, Iowa would see him advance to administrative positions in Red Oak and Centerville, Iowa. Jerome loved his students but was also a strict but fair disciplinarian. He often thought that the parents of the troubled youth
were the issue on most fronts. After what seemed like a lifetime in education he retired at the ripe old age of 51.
Jerry and Leona re-located to Bella Vista, Arkansas to a life to leisure. On the docket was beer drinking, golf and fishing. Socializing was important to both Jerry and Leona, happy hours were a must for them. Many friends had this to say about him. Jerry was a one of a kind, loved to tease his
friends and be around them. He never met a stranger and was known for his long stories and tall tales. Jerry was famous in the area for "knowing things other people don't know."
Jerome was preceded in death by his wife Leona and son Michael.
He is survived by his daughter Michaele Price (husband Scott), granddaughter Mackenzie Price whom he loved very much and many other cherished family members.
A celebration of Jerry's life will be at a later date due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Jerry would have wanted us to be together, but to be safe and hoist a few drinks, share some stories and have a good time.
Condolences may be sent to Michaele Price, 12610 Westgate Street, Overland Park, Kansas, 66213.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; ww.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 7, 2020