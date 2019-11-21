|
Jerry Dee Conner, 71 of Greentop, Missouri passed away at his home in Greentop with both of his daughters at his side on Tuesday November 19, 2019.
Jerry was born at Grim-Smith Memorial Hospital in Kirksville, Missouri on October 22, 1948. He was the son of William (Audrey) and Alice (Annavieve) Drummond Conner. On April 26, 1968 he was united in marriage to Linda Kay Dooley in Queen City, Missouri.
Jerry is survived by his two daughters Kimberely Conner and her fiancé John March of Queen City, MO and Amy Callihan of Cumming, GA; one brother James Russell Conner and wife Sandra Conner of Tulsa OK, and two grandchildren, Conner Bennett and Lilly Claire Callihan.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Audrey and Annavieve Conner and his wife, Linda Conner November 2011.
He was a graduate of Queen City High School with the class of 1966. Jerry was inducted into the United States Army on May 15, 1968 and completed his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was then stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He earned the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army on May 14, 1970.
After returning home, Jerry began hauling livestock for Drury Feed and Produce. He then went to work in the carbon room for Burroughs Forms Division (later Standard Register Company) in Kirksville, Missouri. In 1973 he went to work for Tri-County Electric Cooperative in Lancaster, Missouri. Jerry started as an apprentice lineman, working his way through the steps to journeyman lineman. In addition to his lineman work Jerry was appointed by the board to be Tri County Electric's Grassroots Coordinator. He was responsible for coordinating volunteer members throughout the Co-Op to make grassroots calls to the respective Missouri legislators on important issues that greatly affected the electric utility industry. Jerry retired as a lead lineman in 2004 after 31 years of service.
Jerry was very active in civic organizations which include, Greentop Lodge #635 AF & AM. He was raised to the degree of Master Mason on March 1, 1971. He was a member of the Scottish Rite, York Rite, and Moila Shriners. He was a former member of the El Kadir Shrine Club and past President in 1993. As a member of the El Kadir Shrine Club Jerry participated in several events which included the Kirksville Rodeo, Shriners Children's Hospital and fishing derby.
Jerry was a long-time member and supporter of the Schuyler County Democrat Committee. He joined the political organization in 1980 and served until his death. Jerry served two terms as Chairman of the committee and various other positions throughout his tenure. In 1992 Jerry served as a Missouri State Delegate from the 9th Congressional district at the state Presidential convention. Jerry's love of politics and Democrat ideologies made him a perfect fit for this role. Jerry was an Inaugural member of the Schuyler County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and served as Chairman since 2014 until his recent resignation. He was an initial stockholder for the Lancaster Golf Course. Jerry was an active member of the Fort Madison cemetery board from 2014-2018.
Jerry lived life to the fullest and enjoyed observing young individuals being given opportunities to become successful in life. He was a mentor to many, and people valued his recommendations. After his retirement, Jerry enjoyed spending time on his farm as well as traveling with Linda to enjoy the warm winters in south, Texas. He was humble man who lived a good life and loved unconditionally. He did not know a stranger and truly loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed by those who knew him and loved him.
A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1:00 p.m. in the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Chapel with Pastor Sonny Smyser officiating. Musical selections will be "The Dance," "Here for A Good Time" and "Even Though I'm Leaving." Interment will be in the Queen City Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Conner, John March, Rodney Cooper, Joe Summers, Sam Tarr and Carl McBee.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 with a Masonic Service conducted by David Powell of Kirksville Lodge #105 AF & AM.
Memorials are suggested to the Jerry and Linda Conner Trade School Scholarship for a Schuyler County R-1 High School student.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 21, 2019