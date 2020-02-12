|
|
Jerry Lee Frost, 47, of Green Castle, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Kirksville Manor Care in Kirksville.
The son of Harry Dee and Janice Juanita (Salsberry) Frost, he was born December 10, 1972 in Kirksville, Missouri.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Janice Frost of Green Castle, MO; one brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Kelley Frost of Novinger, MO; several aunts and uncles; three nephews; four nieces, and one great-nephew.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Harry Frost in 2002.
Jerry was a graduate from Novinger High School with the Class of 1991. He was employed thirteen years for Smithfield (PSF) in Milan. He later worked for Sodexo and Meritz in Kirksville until his health failed.
Jerry also managed a second hand shop (Behind the Green Door) in Unionville.
Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing and making jewelry, but most of all he had a great love of music (writing some of his own), playing the guitar and key board. He was also a very artistic person.
Jerry was a member of West Chariton Church in Novinger, where he played the piano during Sunday services.
Public visitation will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Dodson officiating. Interment will follow the service at Morelock Cemetery in Green Castle, Missouri.
Memorial donations in memory of Jerry may be made to his family in care of his mother, Janice Frost and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Feb. 12, 2020