Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
2100 E. Shepherd Avenue
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-2233
Jerry Grant (Chief) Baxley

Jerry Grant (Chief) Baxley Obituary
Jerry (Chief) Grant Baxley age 64 of Kirksville passed away Saturday March 14, 2020 at Northeast Regional Hospital.

He was the son of Donald Dale and Barbara Lee Pickett Baxley born on October 21, 1955 in Kirksville. He is survived by two brothers Gary (Pal) Baxley of Kirksville and Terry Lee Baxley of Lawson, MO, one sister Teresa Dawn (Missy) Strasser of Freemont, IL and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son and a sister Donna (Sue) Baxley.

Chief was raised in Kirksville and attended the Kirksville Public schools. Chief had been employed at various places including being an over the road truck driver, Quick Trip in Kansas City and Kirksville and for many years with the Swain family until his health failed. He enjoyed cooking, good movies, animals, children and Harley Davidson Motor cycles.

A graveside service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday at the Park View Memorials Gardens with Reverend Virgil Jones officiating with interment in the Park View Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be given to the family and can be left at the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 20, 2020
