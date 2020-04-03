|
Ethel M. Boone, age 68 of Marceline, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center, Marceline. Ethel was born in Marceline on April 23, 1951 to Guy and Juanita (Lower) Cordray. She married Donald Boone on August 19, 1968.
Ethel had worked for many years at Herff Jones in Marceline and later at Life Care Center of Brookfield where she retired.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Boone of the home in Marceline, two children, Melissa Boone of Marceline, William Boone of Buffalo, MO; two brothers, Larry Cordray of Monett; Barry Cordray of Columbia; five sisters, Marilyn Cordray, Joyce Cordray, both of Macon, Mildred Garner and Roger of Marceline, Elizabeth Gall and Troy of Bucklin, and Carolyn Cordray of Kirksville, two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Evemeyer of Springfield, IL and Cathy Moore of Danville, IL, brother-in-law Aaron Boone of Girard, IL, five grandchildren, Christy Rosa and husband Ariel of Princeton, TX, Anthony Werteen and Kylee of Marceline, Christopher Werteen of Marceline, Michael Boone of Marceline, Jesse Boone of Monroe City, Brian Boone of Springfield, several great grandchildren, and two who called her grandma Jazmine and DeCarlo Taylor of Marceline. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 3, 2020