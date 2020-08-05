1/1
Jerry Keith Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Keith Miller, 77, of Kirksville, Missouri passed away on August 1, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society – Ottumwa. He was born March 20, 1943 in Kirksville, Missouri to Leroy and Carrie Adelene Lourance Miller. He graduated from Kirksville High School and joined the Navy. He married Kazuko Yamazaki. Jerry spent 20 years in the Navy and after retirement worked for Kmart and as a handyman. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, listening to country music, gardening, working jigsaw puzzles, watching football, and rooting on the St. Louis Cardinals.

He is survived by his wife, Kazuko Miller of Kirksville, Missouri; two sons, Jon (Brenda Turner) Deshatler of Packwood, Iowa, Keith Miller (from a previous marriage); four grandchildren, Nathan Bearden of Floris, Iowa, Jeremiah Deshatler of Ottumwa, Iowa, Sabrina (Shay) Harnden of Ottumwa, Iowa, Alex Deshatler of Ottumwa, Iowa; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three great-grandchildren, Birttany, Luke, and Cecila.

Jerry's wish was to be cremated and burial will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri at a later date. Wagler Funeral Home in Bloomfield, Iowa is assisting the family and online condolences may be directed to www.waglerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagler's Funeral Home
304 W JeffersonStreet
Bloomfield, IA 52537
641-664-3421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagler's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved