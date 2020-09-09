Jerry Russell

Jerry Eugene Russell, 78, of Queen City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri.



The son of the late Clifford Wayne and Elizabeth Pearl (Salisbury) Russell, he was born February 13, 1942 in Kirksville, Missouri. On May 12, 1966 in Sublett, Missouri, Jerry was united in marriage to Dorene Kay Martin.



Jerry is survived by his wife Dorene of fifty-four years; two sons, Shawn (Laci Cook) Russell of Kirksville, MO, and Brian Russell of Queen City, MO; one daughter, Traci (Todd) Lawrence of Kirksville, MO; two brothers, Jay (Barbara) Russell of Independence, MO, and Rick Russell of Grain Valley, MO; eight grandchildren, Anthony (Tiffany) Russell, Baylea (Nicholas Grant) Turner, McKenzie (Austin) Zoda, Tyler Turner, Clara Russell, Maya McKiver, Ethan Lawrence, and Evan Lawrence; four great-grandchildren, Rylea Clay, Birklee Speiser, Jaxxon Turner, and Hunter Grant; two brothers-in-law, Stanley Martin and Rick Vincent, four sisters-in-law, Becky Howe, Marcia Martin, Donna Small, and Cathy Vincent, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Larry and Bob Russell; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ted and Florence Martin, two sisters-in-law, Shirley McAuley and Brenda Russell; three brothers-in-law, Bob Howe, Dick Hildabital, and Miran McAuley; three nephews, Gabriel Small, Tyson Vincent, and Ricky Russell, and his fur baby, Polly.



Jerry received his education in the Kirksville public schools and in 1960 enlisted into the United States Navy proudly serving his country until being honorably discharged in 1964. He returned home and attended North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Missouri until transferring to Northeast Missouri State Teacher's College where he received his BA in Education. In 1977 Jerry began teaching at North Andrew High School in Rosendale, Missouri, then taught at Brashear and Novinger High Schools until laying out for two years to follow his children play ball. He later taught and coached at Schuyler County High School where he served as athletic director and coached for a total of thirty years until retiring. Jerry owned and operated the Blue Moon Cafe in Kirksville a number of years.



Jerry served on the Senior Housing Board, served on the Queen City City Council, was commissioner for the KBSA, and coached baseball and softball when his children played.



Jerry had resided in Queen City since 1996 and attended Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri.



Public visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.



Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home with Pastor Sonny Smyser and Pastor Virgil Jones presiding. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville.



Pallbearers will be Shawn Russell, Brian Russell, Rick Russell, Anthony Russell, Tyler Turner, and Todd Lawrence. Honorary pallbearers will be Jay Russell, Tiffany Russell, Baylea Turner, Nicholas Grant, McKenzie Zoda, Austin Zoda, Clara Russell, Rylea Clay, Birklee Speiser, Hunter Grant, Ethan Lawrence, Evan Lawrence, and Maya McKiver.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Jerry may be made to Highland Park Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



Due to Covid-19 masks and social distancing are required during visitation and the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store