Jerry Carl Steele, Sr., of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at The Pines in Kirksville.



The son of Carl and Elizabeth (Tuttle) Steele, he was born June 10, 1943 in Millard, Missouri. During 1962 in Kirksville, Jerry was united in marriage to Wilda Eilane Hubbard, who survives.



Jerry is also survived by one son, Jerry Steele (Beth) of Yarrow, Missouri; one daughter, Alice Phelps (Chuck) of Belton, Texas; one brother, Ralph Steele and wife, Vicky of Novinger, Missouri; two sisters, Marieta Allen and husband John J. of Novinger, Missouri, and Zelda Ann Smith and husband, Johnny of Millard, Missouri; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Monica Steele; son-in-law, Raymond Phelps; and one nephew, Jeffrey Allen.



Jerry lived most of his life in Yarrow, Missouri. He received his education in the Kirksville School District and served in the United States Navy. Jerry worked as a truck driver most of his life. He enjoyed working on automobiles and woodworking.



A graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday (August 8, 2020) in the Yarrow Cemetery in Yarrow, Missouri. Pastor David Vanlaningham will preside.



Public visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday (August 8, 2020) at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Jerry Steele may be made to Travis-Noe Funeral Home for funeral expenses. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



