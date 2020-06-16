Jewell "Judy" Imogene Moncrief, age 92 of La Plata, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the La Plata Nursing Home.



Born April 12, 1928 in rural La Plata, Missouri, the daughter of John Elmore and Hazel O. (Eller) Hood. On December 10, 1946 she was united in marriage to Willard Moncrief who preceded her in death on June 24, 2014.



Also preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Doris Ruth Cook; one brother, John Elmore Hood Jr.; four sisters-in-law, Helen Hood, Evelyn Maize, Ruth Ann Knox, and Bonnie Moncrief; three brothers-in-law, LaVaughn Cook, Dale Knox, and Dennis Maize; and one nephew, David Wayne Hood.



Surviving are one nephew, Gerald Chappelle and his companion, Billie Jane McInerney of Benson, Arizona; Cousins and two special friends, Kay and Keith Jeffries; one brother-in-law, Bobby Moncrief of Kirksville, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Ida May Parsons and her husband, Dick of Gibbs, Missouri; and other nieces and nephews.



Also surviving are her so-called adopted family: former neighbor, Sherry Craig and her children; two grandchildren, Mandy Shull and family of Sedalia, Missouri and Steven Hunt and family of Clarence, Missouri.



Judy attended Banner rural school and later graduated from La Plata High School in 1945. She was employed at McGraw/Toastmaster in Kirksville, Missouri for 29 Years. She loved helping Willard on the farm, dancing when she was young, and her cats.



Graveside services were held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the La Plata Cemetery in La Plata, Missouri. Officiating will be Pastor John Gorham.



Services were under the direction of Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, Missouri 63549.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store