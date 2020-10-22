1/
Joan Marie Smith
Joan Marie (Wheeler) Smith, 88, Tonganoxie, KS, formerly of Kirksville, MO, passed away Tuesday October 20, 2020. Funeral mass will be 10 am Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Tonganoxie. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Tuesday October 27 at the Quisenberry Funeral Home with a Rosary beginning at 7:30 pm. She was preceded in death by her daughter Diane, and her grandson Roger. Survivors include; her husband, Lyle Smith, of the home; two sons, Matt, Tonganoxie, Chris, Mission, KS; two daughters, Cindy Perez, Fremont, CA, Kelly Smith, Olathe, KS; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchildren. For almost 36 years, I got to learn form you, laugh with you, and be loved by you. You were outspoken, blunt, and had a face that never hid an emotion. You were the head of the table, the class clown, and the one everyone wanted on their good side. You loved your Cardinals, and hated my Royals, loved Michael Jordan and hated my Jayhawks. You scoffed at Grandpa's banter and laughed at your own jokes. You were the inventor of the eye roll, sigh-heaving, dry sarcasm, and the RBF. But most of all… you loved Grandpa. You two were a force and Grandma, he still loves you so much. Thank you for everything you've done, for all the memories, and for letting me sit with you and hold your hand. Until we meet again, keep an eye on us and watch over Grandpa. We love you and will miss you. Lindsey M. Smith (Granddaughter) In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Sacred Heart Church Building Fund.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 22, 2020.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Quisenberry Funeral Home - Tonganoxie
604 E 4th Street
Tonganoxie, KS 66086
(913) 845-2740
