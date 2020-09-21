John Lewis "Jack" Boyles, 79, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.



Born June 13, 1941 in Meadville, Missouri, Jack was the son of the late John Lee and Helen Pearl (Lewis) Boyles. On August 21, 1982 in Hannibal, Missouri, Jack was united in marriage to Shirley LaJoan Wayman Briscoe.



Jack is survived by his wife Shirley of 38 years; his step children, Bill Briscoe and wife Kay of Elsberry, MO, and JoEllen Storch and husband Clayton of Bowling Green, MO; two step grandchildren, Willie Briscoe and wife Catt of Elsberry, MO, and Victoria Briscoe of Bowling Green, MO; and one sister, Mary Boyles of Easton, MD.



Jack graduated from Meadville High School in Meadville, Missouri with the Class of 1959 and attended college at MU in Columbia, Missouri where he received a BS in Fisheries and Wildlife Management. He was employed by the Missouri Department of Conservation for thirty-six years until retiring as Northeast District Manager.



Jack was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Kirksville.



It was Jack's wish to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Kirksville and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



