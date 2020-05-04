Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hudson-Rimer Funeral Chapel - Edina
408 East Morgan St.
Edina, MO 63537
(660) 397-2233
Resources
More Obituaries for John Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Charles (J.C.) Jones

Send Flowers
John Charles (J.C.) Jones Obituary
Graveside Services for 86 year old, John Charles (J.C.) Jones of Novelty, MO.

Will be held: 10:30 AM Tuesday, May 5th with Military Honors in the Locust Hill Cemetery west of Novelty, MO.

There will be no visitation.

Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO is charge of arrangements.

Mr. Jones passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in the Knox County Nursing Home.

Memorials are suggested to: Locust Hill Cemetery, Knox County Nursing Home of donor's Choice.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -