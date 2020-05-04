|
Graveside Services for 86 year old, John Charles (J.C.) Jones of Novelty, MO.
Will be held: 10:30 AM Tuesday, May 5th with Military Honors in the Locust Hill Cemetery west of Novelty, MO.
There will be no visitation.
Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO is charge of arrangements.
Mr. Jones passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in the Knox County Nursing Home.
Memorials are suggested to: Locust Hill Cemetery, Knox County Nursing Home of donor's Choice.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 4, 2020