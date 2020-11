John David "Dave" McFarland, 61, of Rocheport, Missouri passed away October 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.A Celebration of life will be held at Howard Funeral Home Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. At 6:00 p.m. there will be a short time to share memories of Dave.John David McFarland was born January 6, 1959 in Kirksville, Missouri the son of Johnny McFarland and Carolyn Wilder McFarland. Dave graduated from Kirksville High School. Dave married Shella Redding on January 24, 2009. Dave worked hard all his life; he started his career in the family lumber company McFarland's Lumber. He then worked at many different lumber companies including Mid-City Lumber, Boone County Lumber, and LaCrosse Lumber. He worked in many positions, but his favorite was a contractor. Dave loved to build; he built many homes throughout his years in the business. In his spare time Dave enjoyed fishing and hunting arrowheads. His dog and wife Shella were his pride and joy. He was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.Dave is preceded in death by his father Johnny McFarland. He is survived by his wife Shella Redding McFarland of Rocheport, Missouri, mother Carolyn McFarland of Boonville, Missouri, children David, Shawna, Emily, Michael, Josh and April, 14 grandchildren , sister Carol (Jack) Patterson of Rocheport, Missouri, and nephew John Patterson, mother- in-law Sandra Redding and extended family and friendsMemorial contributions are suggested to the family for medical expenses. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com