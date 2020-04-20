|
John Richard Goins, 77, of Novinger, Missouri, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home with his wife Debby, step-daughter, Heather, and his very special friend Lonny Herrin by his side.
Born April 18, 1943 in Harrisburg, Illinois, John was the late son of Arlin and Ruth (Patton) Goins. On November 13, 1982 in East Peoria, IL, John was united in marriage to Debby Wytcherley.
John is survived by his wife Debby of thirty-seven years; one son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Jill Goins of Germantown Hills, IL; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberli and Bob Magnussin of Thousand Oaks, CA, and Kelli and Drew Moreton of St. Louis, MO; one step-daughter, Heather Parnham Sayers and husband Darin of Pekin, IL; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one great grandson due this May; five step grandchildren; one brother-in-law, David Wytcherley; and one sister-in-law, Beverly Karstensen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Sharron Meyer; and two brothers-in-law, Karl Karstensen, and Wayne Wytcherley Jr.; father-in-law, Wayne Wytcherley Sr.
John was a graduate from East Peoria Illinois Community High School with the Class of 1961 and went on to take a two year machine shop apprentice course. He was a supervisor at Caterpillar Tractor Company in Mossville, IL for a number of years until his retirement. In 1996 John moved to Novinger to make his home. He loved playing pool and was on several pool teams in Kirksville and East Peoria, IL, taking 1st place in 1989 on a team that went to Nationals. John also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
John was a member of Kirksville Masonic Lodge #105.
John has been cremated and a Celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.
Memorial donations in memory of John may be left to Hospice of Northeast Missouri or to his wife Debby Goins and may be mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 20, 2020