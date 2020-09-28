John Oliver Wiss
John Oliver Wiss, 89 of Kirksville passed from this life on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Kirksville.
He was born March 13, 1931 in High Hill, Missouri to John Paul and Virginia Lee Lee Whitman Wiss and had ten brothers and sisters. He attended Northeast Missouri State University where he obtained Bachelor of Arts degrees in Business Administration and Business Education. He married Marybelle Joan (Jody) Williams on June 13, 1954 in Kirksville, Missouri. They had four children: Debra Sue (Hayes), Ronald James, Richard Edmund and Dennis Everett. He worked in accounting and financial management most of his professional career and, upon retirement, traveled the country in his RV and spent many years at his lake cabin in northeast Missouri. An avid sports fan, the St. Louis Browns and Cardinals were his favorite baseball teams.
John is survived by his sister, Maxine Witte, brother, Floyd Wiss, daughter, Debra, and two sons, Richard and Dennis; his granddaughter, Laura Nichole Hayes and two grandsons, Guy Nicholas and Garrett Everett Wiss.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jody, and son, Ronald.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Maple Hills Cemetery.
In honor of John's love of sports, attendees are invited to wear St. Louis sports team memorabilia.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
or the American Cancer Society
.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
.