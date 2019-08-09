|
|
John Henry Settlage
John Henry Settlage, 88 of Kirksville passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at The Pines in Kirksville.
John was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 26, 1931 to Fred Settlage from the Wapakaneta, Ohio area and Rebecca S. Thom from the Almonte, Ontario area. John was the only child. With the exception of a year spent on his grandfather's farm in Ontario, the family lived in the Detroit region until August of 1945 when they moved to Orlando, Florida. John graduated from Orlando Senior High School in 1950 and from the University of Florida at Gainsville in 1954. He was immediately inducted into the United States Army; his assignment included many months in the Allied Occupation of Germany. He enrolled in graduate school under the G I Bill at the University of Florida in 1956. On June 12, 1959 in Ocala, Florida John married Jacquelyn V. Wells of Ocala, Florida. In 1962 they completed advanced graduate study and accepted an appointment to Northeast Missouri State Teacher's College. He attended advanced studies at Florida State, Oklahoma State, and University of California. He was awarded an appointment in 1974 in Environmental Studies in Queensland, Australia in which he conducted numerous teacher workshops and published articles. He retied as Professor of Science in 1992.
John is survived by his wife, Jackie; his four children, John Settlage Jr. and wife Sue Stephens, Laura Virginia Settlage and husband Arthur Joyce, William Lee Settlage and wife Debbie, and Susan Rebecca Hoexter and husband Dave; nine grandchildren, Shannon, Christian, Allison, Stephen, Brianne, Morgan, Emily, Kent and Jennifer; and four great grandchildren, Juliana, Isabel, Beckham and Graham.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Anders Edstrom officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Pantry for Adair County.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 9, 2019