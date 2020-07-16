1/1
John Sharp
1963 - 2020
John Michael Sharp

John Michael Sharp, 56 of Brashear, MO passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at University Hospital in Columbia, MO.

The son of Michael and Bonnie (Mayes) Sharp, he was born September 13, 1963 in Rolla, Missouri. He grew up in St. Louis, where he attended school and graduated high school in 1981. He attended Truman State University. Out of College he worked for the radio station in Kirksville where he wrote commercials. He then had routes where he delivered the St. Louis Post, Kansas City Star and the Wall Street Journal newspapers. He then worked many years for Lloyd Distributing as a driver.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid reader. In high school he was an avid swimmer. He loved his children and his dogs.

John is survived by his mother, Bonnie McSherry of Hannibal, MO and his father, Michael Sharp of Delaware; his children, Caleb Sharp of Kirksville, Luke Sharp and fiancée Jessica Bonnot of Kansas City, MO, and Jake Sharp of Kirksville; one step daughter, Zowie Stasi of Kirksville; two grandchildren, Leah and Elana Sharp of Kirksville; three half-sisters, Erin Luckou of Hawaii, Kelly (Gary) Wood of St. Louis, MO and Tara (Dr. Taylor) Bear of Cleveland, TN; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and one brother, Chris Sharp.

A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday. Burial will be in the Brashear Cemetery in Brashear, MO.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
2100 E. Shepherd Avenue
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-2233
