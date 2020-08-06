1/1
John Walsh
John W. Walsh, 55, of Lena, IL formerly of Hurdland, MO passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, with his family by his side on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1965 to Thomas and Norma (Lingenfelter) in Kirksville, MO. When John was younger, he worked in various farming communities and most recently for Shade Tree where he was a foreman. John married the love of his life, Melissa on December 10, 2019.

John loved to piddle with motors, and he could fix anything. He would help his friends in a heartbeat, no questions asked. He used to love riding his motorcycles.

John is survived by his wife Melissa of Lena, her children; Wilhelmina (Zachary) Allen, Maximillian Scarpetta, Abagail Scarpetta and Annabel Carlson, granddaughter Eleanor, brothers and sister; Thomas (Cathy) Walsh, Mary "Peggy" Walsh, Patrick Walsh, and Paul Walsh, his special "sister" Marge Paris, several nieces and nephews, and many special friends, you know who you are.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per John's request, cremation rites were accorded and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

A memorial has been established in his name, and memorials may be mailed to the family at Leamon Funeral Home 210 W. Main Street, Lena, IL 61048.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Swedish American Regional Cancer Center in Rockford, IL and the UW Madison Cancer Center.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leamon Funeral Home - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
(815) 369-4512
