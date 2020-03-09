|
|
John William Billington Sr., age 83 of Sublette, Missouri passed away February 5, 2020 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.
He was born in Kirksville, Missouri on April 25, 1936 to Gale and Eva Moore Billington. John was raised in the Green Castle area where he also received his education.
John was united in marriage to Josephine May on August 1st,1954 in Kirksville, Missouri. He was the father of three children, John Jr., Joe and Vicki.
Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Eudema White; brothers, Jerry and Edwin Billington; great granddaughter, Kadi Wesby great great grandson, Derrick Rice.
John was survived by his wife, Josephine (Jo) of the home; his three children, John Jr. (Dawn) Billington of Preemption, Illinois, Joe (Carol) Billington of Kirksville, Missouri and Vicki (Lary) Close of Elmer, Missouri; seven grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
John was a truck driver for many years and enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with family.
He was a member of the Connelsville Baptist Church.
John's wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service is planned for 1pm on March 21, 2020 at the Novinger Community Building in Novinger, Mo. A celebration of life and carry in meal will follow at 2pm. All family and friends are welcome.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 9, 2020