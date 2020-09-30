1/1
Johnathan W. Lee
Johnathan W. Lee, 50, of Louisiana, Missouri, formerly of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:50 AM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Independent of Holiness Church located at 349 Woodland Avenue, Moberly, MO.

There will be no visitation.

Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal MO.

Johnathan was born May 26, 1970, in Louisiana, MO to Samuel R. Lee and Patricia Guthrie Lee Davis.

Survivors include his mother, Patricia Davis; 6 children: Amanda (Matt Distler), Amber, Ashley (Devon Hertel), Brandon (Chelsey) Kayla and Braelyn; 3 brothers: Jake (Mary Ann), Sam, Ryan and 2 sisters: Cynthia and Jenny (Ryan). He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Madison, Gabriel, Isabella and Caley, 10 nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and great nephews.

Johnathan was preceded in death by his father.

Johnathan was a United States Navy Veteran. He served his country proudly on an aircraft carrier during the Desert Storm War.

Professionally Johnathan was a machine operator.

Away from work Johnathan loved to play the guitar and write music for his bands. Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and Eric Clapton were a few of Johnathan's favorite artists. Johnathan also enjoyed the Fall season and Halloween with his family. Johnathan treasured his friends and family. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren especially.

Johnathan was a Christian by faith.

Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc.
302 S. 5th Street
Hannibal, MO 63401
(573) 221-8188
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 28, 2020
Prayers and much love to the family...there are simply no words that I can say to make this better. He was a good man with a great heart. ♥
Kelli D.
Coworker
